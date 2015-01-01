SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tice P, Dey Tirtha S, Eluru N. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 1077-1081.

10.1177/1071181321651271

Maintaining driver attention is critical in multimodal urban spaces where risks to vulnerable users are not borne by the drivers that impose them. However, without an understanding of what it is within the built environment that elicits appropriate driver attention, it will be difficult to reduce the escalating tide of pedestrian fatalities we currently are experiencing. This study uses eye glance data from a naturalistic driving study tabulated for on-task vs. off-task driving and detailed tabulations of environmental variables to identify which features within the built environment have a significant impact on driver attention. An econometric utility model was generated that identified corridor pavement width, reduced drivewayspacing, and linearly aligned street trees as design features that have a positive impact on driver attention.One-way streets, undelineated parking or unstriped bicycle lanes reduce drivers need to attend. Recommendations for maintaining driver attention within urban spaces are included.


