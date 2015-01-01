|
Citation
Shahini F, Park J, Zahabi M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 1082-1086.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Young drivers are involved in a significantly higher number of crashes than any other age group. Highly automated vehicles are expected to improve traffic safety and reduce human errors; however, driver needs to take over in situations where the automation fails. A driving simulation study was conducted with twenty-eight young drivers to investigate the effects of unreliable automation, different takeover time budgets (TOTBs), and secondary tasks on mental workload during takeover situations. Mental workload was measured using a combination of physiological and secondary task performance measures.
Language: en
Keywords
Highly automated vehicles; takeover; workload