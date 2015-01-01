SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hösterey S, Onnasch L. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 1109-1113.

Abstract

Although situational risk has often been postulated as an important contextual factor in the literature of human-automation research, experimental evidence is scarce due to the difficulty operationalizing risk in an ethical way that is comparable to what real life operators can be exposed to. This study serves as a manipulation check of a newly developed experimental paradigm, in which a subjectively experienceable situational risk can be manipulated as part of a virtual reality environment. It is varied by the altitude participants must carry out the tasks in, including the possibility of virtually falling in case of a mistake.

RESULTS revealed medium to large effect sizes in subjective as well as objective metrics signifying a more pronounced perception of risk in the higher altitude condition. This is evidence for a successful manipulation of situational risk in a new paradigm that meets the same requirements of other multi-task environments used in human-automation research.


