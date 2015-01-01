|
Hösterey S, Onnasch L. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 1109-1113.
(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Although situational risk has often been postulated as an important contextual factor in the literature of human-automation research, experimental evidence is scarce due to the difficulty operationalizing risk in an ethical way that is comparable to what real life operators can be exposed to. This study serves as a manipulation check of a newly developed experimental paradigm, in which a subjectively experienceable situational risk can be manipulated as part of a virtual reality environment. It is varied by the altitude participants must carry out the tasks in, including the possibility of virtually falling in case of a mistake.
Language: en