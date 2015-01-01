Abstract

Virtual reality (VR) flight training programs are being developed as a low-cost, highly realistic training option and tested to ensure user expectations for skills mastery are met. A usability pilot study was conducted in two experimental courses comparing the training effectiveness of 2D and VR simulation for flight training at a university in the Southwestern United States. The results indicated that system usability was significantly higher in the VR group. There was no significant difference between groups for perceived workload nor user experience. Although both groups reported low symptoms of simulator sickness, users in the VR group reported significantly higher levels of eye strain. Both groups found the simulations to be enjoyable and several users stated that the simulations were beneficial for learning flight maneuvers. The results of the pilot study demonstrated that overall, VR simulation is similar to 2D simulation for flight training in terms of usability and user satisfaction.

