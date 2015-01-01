Abstract

The goal of this study was to empirically examine the relationship between individuals' reported trust in automated driving features and their level of self-confidence when driving. This study utilized a series of vignettes to depict three different levels of automation in accordance with the SAE International levels of Automation. The three levels portrayed low (level 1), moderate (level3), and high (level 5) functioning autonomous driving features. A driving self-efficacy scale and trust in automation scale were utilized to collect data about individuals attitudes towards the automation. It was hypothesized that self-confidence and level of automation would be significantly related to operator's trust. In addition to this, it was also hypothesized that the level of automation would significantly affect the amount of trust placed in the autonomous features.



RESULTS indicated that there are significant relationships between self-confidence and trust, as well as level of automation and trust.

Language: en