Morando A, Gershon P, Mehler B, Reimer B. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 1390-1394.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Previous research indicates that drivers may forgo their supervisory role with partial-automation. We investigated if this behavior change is the result of the time automation was active. Naturalistic data was collected from 16 Tesla owners driving under free-flow highway conditions. We coded glance location and steering-wheel control level around Tesla Autopilot (AP) engagements, driver-initiated AP disengagements, and AP steady-state use in-between engagement and disengagement.
