Abstract

Previous research indicates that drivers may forgo their supervisory role with partial-automation. We investigated if this behavior change is the result of the time automation was active. Naturalistic data was collected from 16 Tesla owners driving under free-flow highway conditions. We coded glance location and steering-wheel control level around Tesla Autopilot (AP) engagements, driver-initiated AP disengagements, and AP steady-state use in-between engagement and disengagement.



RESULTS indicated that immediately after AP engagement, glances downwards and to the center-stack increased above 18% and there was a 32% increase in the proportion of hands-free driving. The decrease in driver engagement in driving was not gradual over-time but occurred immediately after engaging AP. These behaviors were maintained throughout the drive with AP until drivers approached AP disengagement. In conclusion, drivers may not be using AP as recommended (intentionally or not), reinforcing the call for improved ways to ensure drivers' supervisory role when using partial-automation.

