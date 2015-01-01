SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Morando A, Gershon P, Mehler B, Reimer B. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 1390-1394.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181321651118

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Previous research indicates that drivers may forgo their supervisory role with partial-automation. We investigated if this behavior change is the result of the time automation was active. Naturalistic data was collected from 16 Tesla owners driving under free-flow highway conditions. We coded glance location and steering-wheel control level around Tesla Autopilot (AP) engagements, driver-initiated AP disengagements, and AP steady-state use in-between engagement and disengagement.

RESULTS indicated that immediately after AP engagement, glances downwards and to the center-stack increased above 18% and there was a 32% increase in the proportion of hands-free driving. The decrease in driver engagement in driving was not gradual over-time but occurred immediately after engaging AP. These behaviors were maintained throughout the drive with AP until drivers approached AP disengagement. In conclusion, drivers may not be using AP as recommended (intentionally or not), reinforcing the call for improved ways to ensure drivers' supervisory role when using partial-automation.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print