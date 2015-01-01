|
Citation
|
Lee C, Gershon P, Reimer B, Mehler B, Coughlin JF. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 1395-1399.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Increasing availability of and extensive investments toward automation in consumer vehicles call for a better understanding of public perceptions and acceptance. This study presents a five-year series of large-scale surveys (N=17,548, average 3,510 participants/year) on consumer knowledge and acceptance of vehicle automation in the United States.
Language: en