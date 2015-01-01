Abstract

Young drivers' disproportionate involvement in road crashes due to cellphone distractions calls for remedial programs. Development of such programs requires an understanding of the reasons behind engagement in distractions and identifying factors to leverage, such as emotions. This investigation sought to determine how young drivers' intention to engage in cellphone distractions is associated with negative emotions. An online survey was administered to 99 young drivers (18 to 25). Participants rated their intention to engage in cellphone distractions while driving and their anticipation of negative emotions while doing so. Our results showed an association between anticipating negative emotions and the intention to engage in cellphone distractions while driving. There was no difference between males and females in their reported intention. However, females reported greater anticipation of negative emotions compared to males. These findings have implications for emotion-based manipulations aimed at reducing distracted driving among young drivers.

Language: en