Abstract

Head pose has been proposed as a surrogate for eye movement to predict areas of interest (AOIs) where drivers allocate their attention. However, head pose may disassociate with AOIs in glance behavior involving zero or subtle head movements, commonly known as "lizard" glance pattern. In contrast, "owl" glance pattern is used to describe glance behavior along with larger head movements. It remains unclear which glance pattern is prevalent during driver cell phone distraction and what are appropriate metrics to detect such distraction. To address this gap, we analyzed the gaze direction and head pose of 36 participants who completed an email-sorting task using a cell phone while driving a Tesla on the test track in Autopilot mode. The dispersion-threshold algorithm identified driver gaze fixations and synchronized them with head movements. The results showed that when using a cell phone either near the lap or behind the steering wheel, participants exhibited a dominant lizard-type glance pattern with minimal shift in head position. As a result, head pose alone may not provide sufficient information for cell phone distraction detection, and gaze metrics should be involved in enhancing this application.

