Abstract

In the process of advancing the working face, the temperature rise and oxidation characteristics of residual coal in goaf and the prediction of index gas are of great significance to mine fire prevention and safety production. Based on the coal spontaneous combustion test, the oxygen consumption and heat release characteristics of coal spontaneous combustion were analyzed by taking coal samples at the working face and carrying out temperature-programmed experiments in the laboratory. The characteristic temperature and index gas of coal spontaneous combustion were determined as the judgment bases of "three zones" of spontaneous combustion in goaf, and the influencing factors of coal spontaneous combustion in goaf under Y-type ventilation were analyzed. Based on the test results, the changes of gas composition in goaf during the advancing of the W1310 working face were monitored. According to the actual situation of the W1310 working face in the Gaohe energy mine of Lu'an group, the multifield three-dimensional numerical simulation calculation and analysis of gas composition in goaf were carried out, and the distribution of oxygen concentration field in goaf under different air volume ratios of machine roadway and air roadway was studied. Through the analysis of the parameters of porous media in the goaf, combined with the actual situation, the user-defined function was compiled for the key parameters such as porosity, viscous resistance coefficient, and inertial resistance coefficient of porous media in the goaf. The three-dimensional seepage field, gas concentration field, oxygen concentration field, and pressure field of the gas components in goaf during the advancement of the goaf working face were simulated. The comparison of the numerical simulation results with the field-measured results shows good agreement. In order to consider safety, the numerical simulation results with a wide oxidation temperature rise zone are used for linear regression, and the regression equation is used to dynamically determine the O(2) concentration at a point away from the goaf and to determine the "three-zone" state of the point, which is of great significance to guide the progress of the working face and safe production.

