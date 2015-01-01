Abstract

Dark skin may obscure injuries. This is reflected in the illustrations in textbooks, which generally depict blunt force injuries in victims with light skin tones. We explored whether forensic pathologists can reliably recognize blunt force injuries in dark-toned skin by comparing the average number of contusions and abrasions of motor vehicle accident victims with dark- and light-toned skin. We also investigated whether the race of the forensic pathologist observer mattered. We found a significant difference in the number of injuries recorded in autopsies of motor vehicle accident victims based upon skin tone; there was also a difference in the race of the observer.

Language: en