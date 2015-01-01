SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Santiago CJ, Weedn VW, Diaz FJ. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PAF.0000000000000754

PMID

35353718

Abstract

Dark skin may obscure injuries. This is reflected in the illustrations in textbooks, which generally depict blunt force injuries in victims with light skin tones. We explored whether forensic pathologists can reliably recognize blunt force injuries in dark-toned skin by comparing the average number of contusions and abrasions of motor vehicle accident victims with dark- and light-toned skin. We also investigated whether the race of the forensic pathologist observer mattered. We found a significant difference in the number of injuries recorded in autopsies of motor vehicle accident victims based upon skin tone; there was also a difference in the race of the observer.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print