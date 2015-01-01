SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McCabe DJ, Wilson BZ, Radke JB, Bottei EM. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PAF.0000000000000757

35353721

Although there are multiple therapeutic uses for colchicine, it is particularly dangerous in the setting of overdose due to an irreversible mechanism of action combined with a narrow therapeutic window. Colchicine is an antimitotic agent that binds tubulin and inhibits microtubule polymerization. This produces a predictable sequence of toxicity beginning with gastrointestinal effects with progression to multiorgan system dysfunction. Unfortunately, there are no specific antidotes for colchicine toxicity after organ injury has occurred, which can lead to tragic consequences. Despite the recognized toxicity, it is exceedingly rare to find a case in the medical literature with a confirmed time of ingestion, amount ingested, data from longitudinal examinations, and laboratory assessments, with a quantitative blood colchicine concentration. We present a case of acute colchicine overdose of 18 mg (approximately 0.25 mg/kg) with subsequent multiorgan failure and death with an antemortem blood colchicine concentration of 14 ng/mL at 18.5 hours after ingestion.


