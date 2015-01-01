Abstract

BACKGROUND: Home care is a rapidly growing industry. Violence towards home care workers is common, while also likely underreported. This violence adversely affects the physical and mental health of both workers and care recipients. The current study aims to identify and appraise recent evidence on the determinants of violence towards care workers working in the home setting.



METHODS: Six electronic databases: the Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL), EMBASE, Informit, Medline, PsycINFO, and Web of Science, were systematically searched. A systematic review was conducted in accordance with the Joanna Briggs Institute manual for evidence synthesis.



RESULTS: A total of 18 papers met the inclusion criteria. All were cross-sectional surveys. The majority of studies were from the United States. The most commonly investigated associations were those between the medical history of clients, workers' apprehension of violence, worker-client relationship, or care plans, and any form of violence or verbal abuse.



CONCLUSION: Violence was common in clients with cognitive disorders, substance abuse disorder, and limited mobility; toward workers who feared that violence might happen; toward those who had very close or very distant worker-client relationships; and when care plans were not inclusive of clients' needs. The current review highlights a gap in evidence on determinants of violence towards care workers working in the home setting, and suggests potential areas to be addressed to reduce such violence.

