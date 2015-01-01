Abstract

BACKGROUND: Elder abuse is underreported and undertreated.



METHODS for prevention and intervention are being developed, but the knowledge guiding such measures is often insufficiently based on the victims' own voices due to a paucity of studies. The aim of this study was therefore to explore experiences of elder abuse among the victims themselves.



METHODS: Consecutive inpatients ≥ 65 years of age at a hospital clinic in Sweden were invited to participate, and 24 victims of elder abuse were identified. Semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted, and transcripts were analyzed using qualitative content analysis.



RESULTS: The analysis generated four themes that together give a comprehensive picture of elder abuse from the participants' subjective perspectives. The participants' experiences of abuse were similar to previous third-party descriptions of elder abuse and to descriptions of abuse among younger adults, but certain aspects were substantially different. Vulnerability due to aging and diseases led to dependance on others and reduced autonomy. Rich descriptions were conveyed of neglect, psychological abuse, and other types of abuse in the contexts of both care services and family relations.



CONCLUSIONS: Elder abuse is often associated with an individual vulnerability mix of the aging body, illnesses, and help dependence in connection with dysfunctional surroundings. As individual differences of vulnerability, exposure to violence, and associated consequences were so clear, this implies that components of prevention and intervention should be individually tailored to match the needs and preferences of older victims.

