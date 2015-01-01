Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pregnancy is a period for women undergo major physical and psychological changes. Suicide is a cause of maternal death and suicidal ideation is a key factor in suicidal behavior. The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence of suicidal ideation in the third trimester and associated predictors including psychological factors such as attachment.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study included 432 pregnant women in the third trimester of pregnancy was conducted in a tertiary hospital. The Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale (EPDS) was used to assess prenatal depression and suicidal ideation. The Zung Self-Rating Anxiety Scale (SAS) and Experience of Close Relationship (ECR) scale were used to assess anxiety and attachment respectively.



RESULTS: The results showed that the EPDS scale screened 6.71% of pregnant women with suicidal ideation. Compared with those without suicidal ideation, pregnant women with suicidal ideation had a higher prevalence of insecure attachment, higher scores on the two dimensions of attachment (attachment avoidance and attachment anxiety), and higher prevalence of prenatal depression and anxiety. Binary logistic regression showed that marital satisfaction was a protective factor for suicidal ideation, while prenatal depression, prenatal anxiety and attachment anxiety were risk factors for suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: The suicidal ideation among pregnant women was high, which should be given more attention. In the process of preventing and intervening suicidal ideation, in addition to the emotional state of pregnant women, their psychological factors such as attachment anxiety should also be considered.

