Abstract

BACKGROUND: Connecting individuals in need of psychiatric treatment with adequate medical services has been a major strategy for suicide prevention in Japan. By investigating serious suicide attempters admitted to our Critical Care Medical Center (CCM), we aimed to examine longitudinal changes in the psychiatric treatment status of high-risk suicidal individuals, and to explore the association between any improvement in psychiatric treatment status and suicide decline.



METHODS: Subjects from two periods, 2006-2011 and 2012-2017, were enrolled. We collected the data of 32,252 suicides in Tokyo from police reports and the data of 942 suicide attempters admitted to CCM from medical records. Data were annually collected by both age and gender for the number of suicide completers, the number of suicide attempters, and the psychiatric treatment rates, respectively. ANOVA and t-test were used to examine whether there were differences in the number of suicides and attempers between the two periods. The difference in psychiatric treatment rate between the two periods was examined by chi-square test. Additionally, we used Pearson's correlation coefficient to analyze any correlation between annual treatment rate and the number of suicide completers in subgroups with altered psychiatric treatment rates.



RESULTS: The number of suicide attempters in the 20-39-year age group of decreased together with the number of suicides. Psychiatric treatment rates of male attempters aged 20-59 years improved significantly from 48.7 to 70.6% and this improvement correlated with a decrease in suicides. However, psychiatric treatment rates in the elderly, which have the highest number of suicides in both genders, did not improve and remain low.



CONCLUSIONS: The number of suicide attempters, as well as that of suicides, decreased in Tokyo. Improvement of psychiatric treatment status in high-risk suicidal male adults may have contributed to the reduction of suicides in Tokyo. However, the continuing low rate of psychiatric treatment in the elderly is a pressing issue for future suicide prevention.

Language: en