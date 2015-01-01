Abstract

BACKGROUND: In this study, the incidence rate of the injury in Winter Paralympic Games was summarized. Besides, to testify the underlying factors of injury incidence heterogeneity, the difference of these events incidence between different Paralympic Winter Games was investigated by meta regression analysis.



METHODS: Electronic databases were searched for full-text publications on sports related injury in Winter Paralympic Games. And meta-regression was used to analyze the heterogeneity.



RESULTS: Four studies were included. The incidence of sports related injury was 0.21 (95% CI 0.15-0.31) in all items, 0.22 in female athletes (95% CI 0.12-0.32), and 0.21 in male athletes (95% CI 0.11-0.30), respectively. The incidence of sports related injury was 0.10 (95% CI 0.08-0.12) in alpine skiing, 0.01 (95% CI 0-0.02) in Nordic skiing, and 0.22 in sledge hockey (95% CI 0.05-0.40). Meta-regression suggested the year and the host country couldn't influence the injury incidence.



CONCLUSION: The present study summarized the incidence of sports related injury in Winter Paralympic Games, indicated similar injury risk between female athletes and male athletes, and accentuated the careful protection on sledge hockey. This study pointed out that sledge hockey with the highest risk of sports related injury should draw great attention to improve the corresponding protective measures to decrease its injury probability.

