Citation
Crandall AA, Daines C, Hanson CL, Barnes MD. Fam. Process 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35352346
Abstract
The purpose of this study was to examine the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19)-related stressors and family health on adult anxiety and depressive symptoms 1 year into the pandemic. The sample consisted of 442 adults living in the United States who were recruited via Amazon Mechanical Turk. Data were analyzed using multiple logistic regression.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; anxiety; depression; family health; stressors; 压力源; 家庭健康; 抑郁症; 焦虑