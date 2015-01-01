SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Crandall AA, Daines C, Hanson CL, Barnes MD. Fam. Process 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/famp.12771

PMID

35352346

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19)-related stressors and family health on adult anxiety and depressive symptoms 1 year into the pandemic. The sample consisted of 442 adults living in the United States who were recruited via Amazon Mechanical Turk. Data were analyzed using multiple logistic regression.

RESULTS indicated that compared to a sample 1 month into the pandemic, participants in the current sample reported worse family health and increases in both positive and negative perceptions of the pandemic on family life and routines. COVID-19 stressors and perceived negative effects of the pandemic on family life increased the odds for moderate-to-severe depression and anxiety while having more family health resources decreased the odds for depression and anxiety symptoms. Participants reported lower odds for worse depression and anxiety since the beginning of the pandemic when they reported more positive family meaning due to the pandemic. The results suggest a need to consider the impact of family life on mental health in pandemics and other disasters.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; anxiety; depression; family health; stressors; 压力源; 家庭健康; 抑郁症; 焦虑

