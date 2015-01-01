Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study examines the relationships among recent adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), somatic symptoms, and anxiety/depression symptoms during adolescence and whether anxiety/depression symptoms mediate the relationship between ACEs and somatic symptoms.



METHODS: Longitudinal prospective data from the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect study of 1354 children and their primary caregivers in the United States was used in this study. A longitudinal cross-lagged path analysis among recent ACEs, anxiety/depression symptoms, and somatic symptoms at three points during adolescence (ages 12, 14, and 16 years) was conducted.



RESULTS: The sample was 51% female and 53% African American. The results indicated significant concurrent associations between recent ACEs and increased anxiety/depression symptoms at ages 12, 14, and 16 (β = .27, p < .001; β = .15, p < .001; β = .07, p < .05) and between anxiety/depression symptoms and increased somatic symptoms at ages 12, 14, and 16 years (β = .44, p < .001; β = .39, p < .001; β = .49, p < .001). Moreover, anxiety/depression symptoms significantly mediated the relationship between recent ACEs and concurrent somatic symptoms at ages 12, 14, and 16 years (β = .12, p < .001; β = .06, p < .001; β = .04, p < .05). However, there was no significant relationship between recent ACEs and somatic symptoms.



CONCLUSION: The findings suggest that anxiety/depression symptoms mediate the concurrent relationships between recent ACEs and somatic symptoms at ages 12, 14, and 16. Clinicians should consider assessing anxiety/depression symptoms and possible concurrent exposure to ACEs when caring for adolescents who present with somatic symptoms.

