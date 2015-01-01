|
Citation
|
St John VJ, Blount-Hill KL, Mufarreh A, Lutgen-Nieves L. J. Correct. Health Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, National Commission on Correctional Health Care (USA), Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35352990
|
Abstract
|
Research studies on injuries within the jail setting are few and far between. Perhaps the assumption that violent offending and violent victimization precede injury explains the limited attention. We suggest that there is a need for more empirical investigations that distinctly focus on jail-based injury. Using monthly correctional health metrics for New York City jail facilities between January 2017 and June 2019, we performed negative binomial regression modeling to explore the facility-level predictors of injury evaluation reports (IERs).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; youth; design; health; jail