Rabbitt AL, Olson NL, Liegl MN, Simpson P, Sheets LK. J. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35351533
OBJECTIVES: To determine if, among infants evaluated for physical abuse, medical encounters for infant distress are correlated with physical abuse or a history of sentinel injuries. STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective, case control analysis of infants <12 months evaluated for physical abuse identified demographics, prior injuries, and medical encounters for infant distress. Variables were compared between abused and non-abused infants with and without sentinel injuries. A non-parametric recursive classification tree analysis assessed interactions between variables.
prevention; child maltreatment; child abuse; infant crying; sentinel injury