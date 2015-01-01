Abstract

In The Lancet Psychiatry, Anne Ranning and colleagues did a retrospective, nationwide, register-based cohort study using Danish longitudinal, total-population registries to explore the relationship between parental suicidal behaviour and that of their children. The study concluded that parent-to-child transmission of specific suicidal behaviours for suicide attempt and suicide existed, with a stronger relationship for maternal than for paternal suicidal behaviour. The highest incidence of suicide and suicide attempt was found among individuals who had been bereaved at a young age (2-5 years). The highest incidence of suicide attempt was among children aged 15-19 years. Many used similar methods as their parents.



Individuals bereaved by suicide are at substantially increased risk of dying by suicide. However, little is known about the experiences and needs of children bereaved by suicide and parents responsible for their care. The Article by Ranning and colleagues confirms that transgenerational transmission of suicidal behaviour exists, a fear experienced by most parents caring for children bereaved by suicide. The urgency of addressing this problem cannot be underestimated. Solutions that fail to fully explore the potential effect of mitigation measures, environmental factors, or the role that suicide prevention strategies have, could have adverse unintended consequences.



Although large datasets and statistical significance are crucial to providing a robust evidence-base for understanding suicide, on their own these factors can be reductive. Interpretation offers an...

