Citation
Samata A. Lancet Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35354064
Abstract
In The Lancet Psychiatry, Anne Ranning and colleagues did a retrospective, nationwide, register-based cohort study using Danish longitudinal, total-population registries to explore the relationship between parental suicidal behaviour and that of their children. The study concluded that parent-to-child transmission of specific suicidal behaviours for suicide attempt and suicide existed, with a stronger relationship for maternal than for paternal suicidal behaviour. The highest incidence of suicide and suicide attempt was found among individuals who had been bereaved at a young age (2-5 years). The highest incidence of suicide attempt was among children aged 15-19 years. Many used similar methods as their parents.
