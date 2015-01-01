Abstract

OBJECTIVE: SimBox simulations allow for high-frequency open-access health care education, overcoming cost and resource barriers. Prehospital paramedics and emergency medical technician (EMT) care for children infrequently. In this study, prehospital providers evaluated pediatric SimBox simulations.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study of EMS professionals participating in a series of simulations conducted in a larger project assessing improvement of the quality of pediatric care in the prehospital setting. Participants were teams of two, which comprised a paramedic/paramedic, paramedic/EMT, or 2 EMTs. The simulations used facilitator resources, debriefing prompts, video depictions of patients and vital signs, and a low-fidelity manikin. Pediatric emergency care coordinators, EMS training officers, and/or emergency physicians facilitated simulations of seizure, sepsis with respiratory failure, and child abuse, followed by debriefings. Participants completed an online survey after the simulation and rated it in 4 domains: prebriefing, scenario content, debriefing, and overall. Ratings were trifold: "strongly agree," "somewhat agree," or "do not agree." Data were analyzed by case type, participant type, location, participant reaction to simulation elements, and the debriefing. Net Promoter Scores were calculated to assess participant endorsement of SimBox.



RESULTS: There were 121 participants: 103 (87%) were paramedics, and 18 (13%) were EMTs. Participant agreement of simulation benefit for clinical practice was high, for example, "I am more confident in my ability to prioritize care and interventions" (98.4% strongly or somewhat agree), and 99.2% of participants agreed the postsimulation debriefing with facilitators "provided opportunities to self-reflect on my performance during simulation." Overall, 97.5% strongly or somewhat agreed that the simulations "improved my comfort in pediatric acute care." Net Promoter Score showed 65.3% were promoters of and 24% were passive about SimBox.



CONCLUSION: SimBox simulations are associated with improved self-efficacy of prehospital care providers for care of acutely ill or injured children. The majority promotes SimBox as a learning tool.

