|
Citation
|
Žigić N, Hasanovic M, Pajević I, Jakovljević M. Psychiatr. Danub. 2021; 33(Suppl 4): 1184-1195.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
35354186
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Indian hemp (lat. Cannabis sativa subs. Indica) has been used as a source of industrial fiber, seed oil, food, medicine for some somatic diseases, and it is also used as a psychoactive substance. Cannabis can be used by smoking, evaporation, as a food ingredient, or as an extract. Acute and chronic cannabis use has been shown to be detrimental to several aspects of psychological and physical health and many experimental studies done on healthy people indicate the potential of Δ9- tetra hydro cannabinoid (THC) in inducing transient, dose-dependent psychotic symptoms, but also affective, behavioral, cognitive, neurovegetative, and psychophysical symptoms. Cannabis is the most commonly used illegal drug globally. In many communities, cannabis is perceived as a low-risk drug, leading to political lobbying to decriminalize its use. The wave of laws and initiatives to liberalize cannabis use continues to spread across the United States and the rest of the world, and there seems to be a political debate in the background about the potential risks and benefits of cannabis use. Aim is to present the possible consequences that the legalization of cannabis would have from the aspect of mental health and mental disorders.
Language: en