Abstract

This study examines differences in a nationally representative sample, in proportions of men and women with lifetime diagnoses of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) who achieved diagnostic remission and gender-specific correlates. Data from the 2012-13 National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions-III included 1,997 adults with a lifetime PTSD diagnosis (70.8% female and 29.2% male). Of these 25.3% of women and 24.3% of men experienced remission (ns). Women who remitted were older than other women, more likely to be retired, and less likely to report disability, past homelessness, suicide attempts, criminal history, violent behavior, or parental histories of drug problems or suicide. Men who remitted were less likely than other men to be separated/divorced, disabled, incarcerated after age 15, and reported fewer violent behaviors. Remission was significantly more strongly associated among women than men with greater age, emergency room visits, trauma and less with schizotypal personality. Although women were twice as likely to be diagnosed with PTSD, there were no significant gender differences in the proportions who experienced remission. Remission was associated with diverse sociodemographic and clinical disadvantages among both men and women but only four were statistically significantly different between genders.

Language: en