Citation
Pinyopornpanish K, Wajatieng W, Niruttisai N, Buawangpong N, Nantsupawat N, Angkurawaranon C, Jiraporncharoen W. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): e264.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35354435
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Caregivers play a vital role in caring for the aging population, however the occurrence of violence against the caregiver is an increasing area of concern. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of violence against the primary caregivers of community dwelling older adults with chronic diseases, and to determine the factors associated with violence and its association with caregiver outcomes.
Language: en
Keywords
Aged; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Violence; Cost of Illness; Elderly; Older adults; *Caregiver Burden; *Caregivers; Abuse; Caregiver; Chronic Disease; Depression/epidemiology