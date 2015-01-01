|
Citation
|
Prohn MJ, Herbig B. BMC Med. Educ. 2022; 22(1): e216.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35354466
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Compared to other road users, ambulance drivers are at a higher accident risk while driving with warning lights and sirens. No standard exists for training or education for emergency medical service employees driving ambulances. Training programs should positively influence knowledge. However, knowledge gain can be influenced by several different factors. This study developed a knowledge test for ambulance drivers to determine influencing factors on knowledge and its gain by simulator-based training.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Experience; *Automobile Driving; *Ambulances; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; blue lights and sirens; Emergency medical service (EMS); High order training; Licensure; Reproducibility of Results; Subjective and objective knowledge; Test construction