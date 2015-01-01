|
Citation
Jayasinghe S, Soward R, Holloway TP, Patterson KAE, Ahuja KDK, Hughes R, Byrne NM, Hills AP. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): 627.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35354448
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The interconnectedness of physical inactivity and sedentarism, obesity, non-communicable disease (NCD) prevalence, and socio-economic costs, are well known. There is also strong research evidence regarding the mutuality between well-being outcomes and the neighbourhood environment. However, much of this evidence relates to urban contexts and there is a paucity of evidence in relation to regional communities. A better understanding of available physical activity (PA) infrastructure, its usage, and community perceptions regarding neighbourhood surroundings, could be very important in determining requirements for health improvement in regional communities. The aims of this research were to 1. Explore and evaluate the public's perception of the PA environment; and 2. Evaluate the quantity, variety, and quality of existing PA infrastructure in regional Northwest (NW) Tasmania.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Animals; Residence Characteristics; Physical activity; Infrastructure; Environment; *COVID-19; *Pandemics; Dogs; Obesity; Regional; Surveys and Questionnaires; Tasmania/epidemiology