Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study compared the prognostic value of the Pediatric Penetrating Ocular Trauma Score (POTS) with the Toddler/Infant Ocular Trauma Score (TOTS) in a cohort of Brazilian children with open-globe injuries.



METHODS: This retrospective, observational case series included consecutive children with open-globe injuries seen at the Santa Casa de Sao Paulo Eye Emergency Service. The medical records of all patients were reviewed for data analysis, including the circumstance and time of injury, type of penetrating injury, initial and final visual acuity (VA), time of surgery, and associated eye diseases. The test characteristics of POTS and TOTS for VA were calculated and compared by the McNemar test.



RESULTS: Thirty patients were included. The mean age was 3.9 ± 1.6 years; 20 were male patients and 10 were female patients. Most wounds were limited to the anterior segment (93.3%). The sensitivity for the POTS was higher than that of the TOTS (100%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 75.3-100 vs. 61.5%; 95% CI, 31.6-86.1; P = 0.014). The specificity was not significantly different (14.3%; 95% CI, 0.4-57.8 vs. 0%; 95% CI, 0-41.0; P = 0.563). The accuracy for the POTS was higher than the TOTS (70.0%; 95% CI, 45.7-88.1 vs. 40.0%; 95% CI, 19.1-63.9; P = 0.001).



CONCLUSION: In this cohort of Brazilian children with open-globe injuries, the POTS had better accuracy than did the TOTS in predicting VA after treatment.

Language: en