Abstract

Dog bites causing injury to the genitalia is a rare condition, regarding which most of the studies have focused on prevention of infection and management of severe cases; and small, superficial lacerations have not been taken into consideration. We present a case of a patient whose testis was severely injured with minimal scrotal injury and without significant clinical findings other than pain. We found two other case reports with similar features during review of the literature. We suggest that in case of genital dog bite, regardless of the lesion size and appearance, imaging is necessary to make sure that the testes, corpus cavernosum, and urethra are intact.

