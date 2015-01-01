|
Seo C, Kruis NE. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35355164
Abstract
In an effort to improve police responses for handling incidents involving people with mental illness (PWMI), many police departments have adopted the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) model. However, to date, there has been very little published research that has focused on examining factors related to the adoption of CIT models through the lens of police chiefs. To help fill this gap in the literature, the current study used data collected from a sample of 204 police chiefs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to examine variables related to departmental adoption of the CIT model.
Mental illness; CIT; Crisis Intervention Team; People with mental illness; Police chiefs