Abstract

Virtual reality (VR) burst into arcades in the early 1990s with all of the flash and optimism that accompanies the release of any cutting-edge technology. Unlike the typical arcade games of the era, these VR pods would allow players to actually enter the machine, donning a futuristic headset that would transport them into the world of the videogame itself. The prospect was exhilarating, but regrettably these early VR experiences often fell short of their promise.



After spending several minutes in these VR pods buckling under the weight of heavy and clunky equipment, users often stumbled out bleary-eyed and queasy. Many found the experience did not merit the expense, choosing instead to spend their money on more familiar gaming experiences. Then came warnings about the possibility that VR could cause photic seizures, migraines, or hearing loss. All of this came together to mean bad news for a technology that was essentially still in its infancy. Soon, most VR arcades shut down, and many assumed the VR entertainment "trend" was dead.



However, VR technology persisted and continued to evolve, advancing especially quickly over the past decade. VR provides a natural human-computer interface that includes intuitive interactions, immersive three-dimensional surroundings, and cost-effective simulation.1 Because of these features, VR is now widely used in many fields, including education, professional training, and medicine; and yes, it has even found its footing in the world of entertainment...

