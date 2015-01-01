|
Buchanan BM, Evans HI, Chukwudebe NP, Duncan EA, Yin J, Adhikari BB, Zhou X, Tse ZTH, Chowell G, Meltzer MI, Fung ICH. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35357296
OBJECTIVE: Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitor unplanned school closure (USC) reports through online systematic searches (OSS) to assist public health emergency responses. We counted the additional reports identified through social media along with OSS to improve USC monitoring.
Internet; Twitter; Facebook; public health surveillance; wildfires