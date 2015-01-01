|
Citation
Vaccaro G, Massariol A, Guirguis A, Kirton SB, Stair JL. Drug Test. Anal. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35355411
Abstract
This paper presents a systematic literature review on the detection of new psychoactive substances (NPS) in prison settings. It includes the most frequently reported NPS classes, the routes and forms used for smuggling, and the methods employed to analyze biological and non-biological samples. The search was carried out using MEDLINE (EBSCO), Scopus (ELSEVIER), PubMed (NCBI) and Web of Science (Clarivate) databases, along with reports from the grey literature in line with the PRISMA-S guidelines. A total of 2708 records were identified, of which 50 met the inclusion criteria.
Language: en
Keywords
|
systematic literature review; New Psychoactive Substances; NPS; prisons; synthetic cannabinoids