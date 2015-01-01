SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tapp ZM, Cornelius S, Oberster A, Kumar JE, Atluri R, Witcher KG, Oliver B, Bray C, Velasquez J, Zhao F, Peng J, Sheridan J, Askwith C, Godbout JP, Kokiko-Cochran ON. Exp. Neurol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.expneurol.2022.114058

35358498

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) impairs the ability to restore homeostasis in response to stress, indicating hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA)-axis dysfunction. Many stressors result in sleep disturbances, thus mechanical sleep fragmentation (SF) provides a physiologically relevant approach to study the effects of stress after injury. We hypothesize SF stress engages the dysregulated HPA-axis after TBI to exacerbate post-injury neuroinflammation and compromise recovery. To test this, male and female mice were given moderate lateral fluid percussion TBI or sham-injury and left undisturbed or exposed to daily, transient SF for 7- or 30-days post-injury (DPI). Post-TBI SF increases cortical expression of interferon- and stress-associated genes characterized by inhibition of the upstream regulator NR3C1 that encodes glucocorticoid receptor (GR). Moreover, post-TBI SF increases neuronal activity in the hippocampus, a key intersection of the stress-immune axes. By 30 DPI, TBI SF enhances cortical microgliosis and increases expression of pro-inflammatory glial signaling genes characterized by persistent inhibition of the NR3C1 upstream regulator. Within the hippocampus, post-TBI SF exaggerates microgliosis and decreases CA1 neuronal activity. Downstream of the hippocampus, post-injury SF suppresses neuronal activity in the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus indicating decreased HPA-axis reactivity. Direct application of GR agonist, dexamethasone, to the CA1 at 30 DPI increases GR activity in TBI animals, but not sham animals, indicating differential GR-mediated hippocampal action. Electrophysiological assessment revealed TBI and SF induces deficits in Schaffer collateral long-term potentiation associated with impaired acquisition of trace fear conditioning, reflecting dorsal hippocampal-dependent cognitive deficits. Together these data demonstrate that post-injury SF engages the dysfunctional post-injury HPA-axis, enhances inflammation, and compromises hippocampal function. Therefore, external stressors that disrupt sleep have an integral role in mediating outcome after brain injury.


Language: en

Stress; Traumatic brain injury; hippocampus; HPA-axis; Neuroinflammation; Sleep fragmentation

