Abstract

At present, major public health emergencies frequently occur worldwide, and it is of great significance to analyze the research status and latest developments in this field to improve the ability of public health emergency management in various countries. This paper took 5,143 related studies from 2007 to 2020 from the Web of Science as research object and used CiteSpace, VOSviewer, and other software to perform co-word analysis, social network analysis, and cluster analysis. The results and conclusions were as follows: (1) the related research identified three periods: the exploration, growth, and outbreak period; (2) chronologically: the relevant research evolved from medical and health care for major diseases to emergency management and risk assessment of public health emergencies and then researched the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pneumonia epidemic; (3) clustering analysis of high-frequency keywords, identifying three research hotspots: "disaster prevention and emergency medical services," "outbreak and management of infectious diseases in Africa," and "emergency management under the COVID-19 pneumonia epidemic." Finally, this study combined the data and literature analysis to point out possible future research directions: from the research of the COVID-19 pneumonia epidemic to the research of general major public health emergencies, thinking and remodeling of the national public health emergency management system, and exploring the establishment of an efficient international emergency management cooperation mechanism.

