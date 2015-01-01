Abstract

Bystander interventions play an important contribution to efforts to prevent violence against women and arts-based interventions have been effective as part of a range of health promotion programmes. You the Man is a theatre-based programme, which contributes to violence prevention efforts in community settings. Requiring a single actor and minimal props, the programme consists of a 30-35 min play about intimate partner violence and sexual assault followed by a moderated post-performance panel discussion including staff from local support agencies. Although it has received positive feedback in a range of settings, the only previously published evaluation involved establishing short and long-term impacts on American high school students. This article examines the short-term impacts from attending You the Man events on a different audience, i.e. Australian adults. Anonymous online surveys conducted prior and 4 weeks after events were completed by 41 participants of whom 29 were female and 12 were male, three-quarters of whom were aged between 18 and 49, and who attended events at university campuses (46.3%), in workplaces (34.1%), at sporting clubs (12.2%) and community centres (7.3%). At follow up, participants regarded the severity of abusive and coercive behaviours as being higher than at baseline, their capacity to intervene as a bystander had increased, as had the number of sources of support they would recommend to someone experiencing gender-based violence. Hence, theatre-based programmes can positively affect attitudes in relation to gender-based violence, increase bystander knowledge about safe ways to intervene and positively affect intended bystander intervention.

