Citation
Falk M, Hagsten E, Lin X. Int. J. Biometeorol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, International Society of Biometeorology, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35357566
Abstract
This study investigates empirically how natural snow depth affects the number of downhill skiers. Data include the number of skier visits for the 32 largest ski resorts in Sweden from the 1998/1999 to the 2018/2019 seasons.
Language: en
Keywords
Sweden; Ski resorts; Skier visits; Snow depth; Spatial econometric models