Ahmadpur M. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35358027
Little is known about the effect of the COVID-19 on road safety indicators (RSIs) in developing countries, and conducted studies provide limited information regarding this impact. These prompted the author to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on RSIs in Turkey. RSIs and related indices of Turkey between 2016 and 2020 were collected. For evaluating the impact, RSIs whose 2020 measures differed significantly from the pre-COVID era were identified using the outlier detection technique and Regression analysis. K-means clustering was used to group RSIs according to their variation patterns in the study period.
Road safety; COVID-19; K-means clustering; outlier detection; Turkey