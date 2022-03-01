Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cognitive impairment (CI) is a common symptom contributing to functional loss in major depressive disorder (MDD). However, the features of CI and its related risk factors in young and middle-aged MDD patients remain unclear.



METHODS: In this case-control study, 18- to 55-year-old acute-onset MDD patients and healthy controls (HCs) were recruited from nine centers in China. MDD patients were diagnosed based on the DSM-IV, the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview, and a 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression score ≥ 14. Cognitive function, including attention/vigilance, learning, memory, processing speed and executive function, was assessed with a neuropsychological battery and compared between MDD patients and HCs. MDD patients scoring 1.5 SDs below the mean HC score in at least 2 domains were defined as having CI. Logistic regression analysis was used to identify risk factors for CI in MDD patients.



RESULTS: Compared with HCs (n = 302), MDD patients (n = 631) showed significant impairment in all cognitive domains (P < 0.001); 168 MDD patients (26.6%) had CI. Male sex (OR: 1.677; 95% CI: 1.142-2.465; P < 0.01) was positively correlated with CI; age of first onset (OR: 0.978; 95% CI: 0.961-0.995; P < 0.05) and comorbid anxiety disorders (OR: 0.514; 95% CI: 0.332-0.797; P < 0.01) were negatively correlated with CI. LIMITATIONS: Biomarkers and neuroimaging were not used to investigate the possible biological mechanism and neural basis of CI in MDD.



CONCLUSIONS: CI was prominent in adults with acute-onset MDD; male sex and younger age of first onset were independent risk factors, and comorbid anxiety disorders were a protective factor.

Language: en