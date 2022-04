Abstract

The aim of this study was to translate and culturally adapt the Fear of Falling Avoidance Behavior Questionnaire (FFABQ) into Brazilian-Portuguese (FFABQ-B), and to examine its reliability and validity in Brazilian older adults. The FFABQ-B was translated and tested in 10 Brazilian older adults. We assessed 52 community-dwellers, 68.7 (±6.2) years, using the FFABQ-B, BERG Balance Scale, Activities-specific Balance Confidence Scale, Falls Efficacy Scale, 6-Minute Walk Test, Timed Up and Go test, and activity monitor. Internal consistency, test-retest reliability, construct validity, and floor and ceiling effects were analyzed. The FFABQ-B had adequate internal consistency (Cronbach's α =.90) and test-retest reliability (intraclass correlation coefficient =.81; 95% confidence interval [.68,.90]). The FFABQ-B was associated with 6-Minute Walk Test, Timed Up and Go, BERG Balance Scale, physical activity time (p <.05), Activities-specific Balance Confidence scale, and Falls Efficacy Scale (p <.001). The FFABQ-B is both reliable and valid to assess avoidance behavior in activities and participation due to fear of falling in Brazilian community-dwelling older adults.

