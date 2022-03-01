|
Citation
Carlson GA, Singh MK, Amaya-Jackson L, Benton TD, Althoff RR, Bellonci C, Bostic JQ, Chua JD, Findling RL, Galanter CA, Gerson RS, Sorter MT, Stringaris A, Waxmonsky JG, McClellan JM. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
35358662
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Impairing emotional outbursts, defined by extreme anger or distress in response to relatively ordinary frustrations and disappointments, impact all mental health systems of care, emergency departments, schools and juvenile justice programs. However, the prevalence, outcome and impact of outbursts are difficult to quantify because they are transdiagnostic and not explicitly defined by our current nosology. Research variably addresses outbursts under the rubrics of tantrums, anger, irritability, aggression, rage attacks and/or emotional and behavioral dysregulation. Consistent methods for identifying and assessing impairing emotional outbursts across development or systems of care are lacking.
Language: en
Keywords
mood; reactive aggression; dysregulation; outbursts; phasic irritability