Abstract

Containing aggressive behavior is an ongoing challenge in modern society. Aggressiveness is a multi-level construct that can be driven by emotions (reactive aggression) or can be "cold-blooded" and goal-directed (proactive). Aggressive behavior could arise because of a misjudgment of others' intentions or can follow frontal brain lesions leading to a reduction of impulse control and emotion regulation. In the last few years, interventional and basic research studies adopting Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation (NIBS) have significantly risen. Those techniques have been used both in healthy people, to better understand the role of certain brain regions in psychological processes, and in aggressive subjects to improve their symptoms. From an overview of the literature, focusing on the paper that uses transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) to reduce aggressiveness, it emerges that tDCS can (i) enhance facial emotion expression recognition, (ii) improve impulses control, and (iii) affect approach/withdrawal motivation. The current work shows the strengths and weaknesses of tDCS intervention on aggressive individuals, suggesting that this instrument could be adopted on violent people, and paves the way for intervention in some applied settings such as prison.

