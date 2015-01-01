Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol use in young adults is highly prevalent and associated with numerous consequences, including academic difficulties and motor vehicle accidents. Pain is one factor that has been increasingly shown to be associated with higher rates of alcohol consumption and riskier patterns of drinking among undergraduate students. Although pain has traditionally been viewed as a lesser concern for young adults, current research demonstrates that pain may be more prevalent in younger populations than originally thought. However, little is known about how common psychosocial factors, such as stress and subjective social status (SSS), influence the association between pain and alcohol consumption in college students.



OBJECTIVE: The study's goal was to examine the effect of stress and SSS on the relationship between pain and alcohol consumption. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Participants (N = 445, 39.3% women, M(age) = 22.98) were 18- to 25-year-old college students who completed an online questionnaire.



RESULTS: Pain was significantly associated with total weekly alcohol consumption (r(445) =.22, p < 0.001); this association was significantly mediated by stress (b = 0.15, SE = 0.04, 95% CI = [.07,0.23]). SSS was significantly positively associated with alcohol consumption (r(445) =.22, p < 0.001) but was not found to significantly moderate the relationship between stress and alcohol use.



CONCLUSION: Results suggest that efforts to reduce college student alcohol use should include assessment of pain and stress given their association with alcohol consumption. Further, findings suggest that future studies are warranted to prospectively examine pain as an antecedent for alcohol use and to examine the utility of incorporating stress management techniques in pain-focused interventions to indirectly target alcohol use.

Language: en