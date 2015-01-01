|
Bush NJ, Schick MR, Spillane NS, Boissoneault J. J. Pain Res. 2022; 15: 757-766.
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
35356267
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use in young adults is highly prevalent and associated with numerous consequences, including academic difficulties and motor vehicle accidents. Pain is one factor that has been increasingly shown to be associated with higher rates of alcohol consumption and riskier patterns of drinking among undergraduate students. Although pain has traditionally been viewed as a lesser concern for young adults, current research demonstrates that pain may be more prevalent in younger populations than originally thought. However, little is known about how common psychosocial factors, such as stress and subjective social status (SSS), influence the association between pain and alcohol consumption in college students.
alcohol; stress; college students; pain