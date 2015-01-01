Abstract

BACKGROUND: Severe injury necessitating hospitalization is experienced by nearly three million U.S. adults annually. Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression are prevalent clinical outcomes. The mechanisms by which programs equitably promote mental health recovery among trauma-exposed patients are understudied. We evaluated clinical outcomes and engagement among a cohort of Black and White patients enrolled in the Trauma Resilience and Recovery Program (TRRP), a stepped-care model to accelerate mental health recovery after traumatic injury.



METHODS: TRRP is a four-step model that includes (1) bedside psychoeducation about mental health recovery following traumatic injury; (2) a text-messaging symptom tracking system; (3) a 30-day post-injury mental health screen; and (4) referrals to mental health services. Data describe 1550 patients enrolled in TRRP within a Level I Trauma Center (Mage = 40.86; SD = 17.32), 611 of whom identified as Black (74.5% male) and 939 of whom identified as White (67.7% male).



RESULTS: Enrollment in TRRP was nearly universal (97.9%) regardless of race or injury mechanism. Enrollment and usage of the text-message system was statistically similar between Black (35.7%) and White (39.5%) patients. TRRP re-engaged Black and White patients at a similar rate at the 30-day post-injury follow-up. However, Black patients were more likely to report peritraumatic distress at the bedside and clinical elevations in PTSD and depression on the 30-day screen. Referrals were more likely to be accepted by Black patients relative to White patients with clinically elevated symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Enrollment and engagement were comparable among Black and White patients served by TRRP. Data provide preliminary evidence to suggest that TRRP is feasible, acceptable, and engages patients in mental health follow-up equitably. However, research is needed that includes careful measurement of social determinants of health and long-term follow-up examining initiation, completion, and benefit from treatment.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III, Therapeutic.

Language: en