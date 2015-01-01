Abstract

BACKGROUND: The modified Brain Injury Guidelines (mBIG) are an algorithm for treating patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) by which selected patients do not require a repeat head CT, a neurosurgery consult, or even an admission. The mBIG refined the original Brain Injury Guidelines (BIG) to improve safety and reproducibility. The purpose of this study is to assess safety and resource utilization with mBIG implementation.



METHODS: The mBIG were implemented at three level 1 trauma centers in 8/2017. A multicenter retrospective review of prospectively collected data was performed on adult mBIG 1 and 2 patients. The post mBIG implementation period (8/2017-2/2021) was compared to a previous BIG retrospective evaluation (1/2014-12/2016).



RESULTS: There were 764 patients in the two study periods. No differences were identified in demographics, ISS, or admission GCS. Fewer CT scans (2 [1,2] vs 2 [2,3], p < 0.0001) and neurosurgery consults (61.9% vs 95.9%, p < 0.0001) were obtained post mBIG implementation. Hospital (2 [1,4] vs 2 [2,4], p = 0.013) and ICU (0 [0,1] vs 1 [1,2], p < 0.0001) length of stay were shorter after mBIG implementation. No difference was seen in the rate of clinical or radiographic progression, neurosurgery operations, or mortality between the two groups.After mBIG implementation, 8 patients (1.6%) worsened clinically. Six patients that clinically progressed were discharged with GCS 15 without needing neurosurgery intervention. One patient had clinical and radiographic decompensation and required craniotomy. Another patient worsened clinically and radiographically, but due to metastatic cancer, elected to pursue comfort measures and died.



CONCLUSION: This prospective validation shows the mBIG are safe, pragmatic, and can dramatically improve resource utilization when implemented. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: II, Therapeutic.

