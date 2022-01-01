|
Shaffer CS, Viljoen JL, Douglas KS. Law Hum. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
35357879
OBJECTIVE: Despite advances in developing structured risk assessment instruments, there is currently no instrument to assess and manage the risk of intimate partner violence perpetration among adolescents. Given the empirical link between many forms of antisocial behavior, we tested whether structured tools commonly used by professionals to evaluate adolescents' risk of engaging in general violence and offending could be used to identify adolescents at risk for perpetrating intimate partner violence. HYPOTHESES: Because researchers have not yet examined whether risk assessment tools for general violence and offending predict intimate partner violence perpetration, we did not have a priori hypotheses regarding the predictive validity of these tools for this purpose.
