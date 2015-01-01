Abstract

BACKGROUND: The risks of indoor skydiving have not been extensively studied. Indoor skydiving facilities are often used for corporate events and parties and by relatively inexperienced participants who may not appreciate the risks involved. The abducted and externally rotated shoulder position, combined with nearby walls, tight spaces, and the strong airstream, has resulted in a pattern of shoulder dislocation injuries. Case Report: A 26-year-old male presented with recurrent left shoulder instability after developing an engaging Hill-Sachs lesion following traumatic anterior shoulder dislocation while indoor skydiving. He entered the wind tunnel with his arms abducted and externally rotated. The wind created an upward force that held his arms in this position. As he reached with his left arm for the side of the tunnel to exit, his arm was forced into further external rotation, dislocating the shoulder. The patient was treated arthroscopically with a remplissage procedure and repair of the glenoid labrum. Postoperatively, he resumed his active lifestyle and sports without further dislocations or instability.



CONCLUSION: Indoor skydiving may pose a high risk of anterior dislocation because the shoulder is forced into abduction and external rotation in the free-fall position. We advise caution before participation in indoor skydiving by any individual, but especially those with a history of shoulder instability.

Language: en