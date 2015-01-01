SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cheetham AL, Hurst IA. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2022; 38(4): 167-171.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PEC.0000000000002685

35358145

Human trafficking, which includes sexual exploitation and forced labor, affects youth throughout the world. Victims are subject to coercion, exploitation, and repeated trauma. Given the secretive nature of this abuse, it can be difficult to identify victims. Past experience shows that most victims interact with the healthcare system at some time while they are in the control of a trafficker, providing an opportunity for healthcare providers to identify, support, and intervene. In this CME review article, we describe human trafficking, its estimated prevalence, and the identification, evaluation, and management of patients who are victims of human trafficking. Finally, we provide additional resources for practitioners and patients.


Language: en
