Citation
Verona E, McKinley SJ, Hoffmann A, Murphy BA, Watts AL. Personal. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35357882
Abstract
Despite research indicating that exerting dominance and control is characteristic of psychopathy, no research has examined the role that feelings of and desire for power plays in psychopathy-related aggression. Borrowing from various literatures and novel conceptualizations, we investigated the contributions of feeling powerful and/or desiring power and distinct psychopathy facets in explaining aggression manifested in different forms (i.e., physical, verbal, indirect) across 4 samples.
Language: en